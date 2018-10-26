Wales

Marley Nicholls: The Rock supports boy's transplant bid

  • 26 October 2018
Marley in hospital Image copyright Marrow For Marley
Image caption Marley Nicholls was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia in July

A campaign to find a six-year-old boy a bone marrow transplant has received the backing of Hollywood star The Rock.

Marley Nicholls, from Newport, has been diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, a rare condition which stops the body producing enough blood cells.

Thousands have signed up to become potential stem cell donors since a campaign was launched, Marley's mother Shaney Truman said.

Dwayne Johnson Tweeted his support, saying he was "pullin' for Marley".

The family have been searching for a suitable donor since Marley was diagnosed earlier this year with the condition, which affects between 30 and 40 children each year in the UK.

Their biggest hope of a suitable donor was Marley's brother, but George was found not to be a match.

Their parents launched the Marrow for Marley campaign on Facebook, calling on people to add their names to a register to become a stem cell donor.

Ms Truman said 14,000 people had signed up to become potential stem cell donors since the campaign was launched.

Image copyright Marrow For Marley
Image caption Marley's four-year-old brother George (right) was not a match for a bone marrow transplant

