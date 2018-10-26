Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Jamie Worrall, 29, was wanted by police in connection with an assault

A wanted man who taunted police that they could not catch him - has been jailed for five months.

On 23 October North Wales Police issued a social media appeal to locate Jamie Worrall, 29, of Flint, wanted for assaulting his former girlfriend.

He responded on Facebook saying "you lot will never catch us".

Within 12 hours of the exchange, police had traced him to Blackpool and arrested him and another wanted man whom Worrall named in his taunts.

Officers warned Worrall "we're coming for you!", to which he replied: "Love you all from lee h and J, see yas soon you lot will never catch us on your salsry #winning"

Police later confirmed Worrall had been caught and even joked that next time they would give him a head-start by "counting to ten".

The force wrote: "As we write this, we are wiping the tears out of our eyes and trying to not to fall out of our seats.

"{He} said "you lot will never catch us on your salsry" - I think he meant salary, which is now safe, seeing as we caught him {within 12hrs}"

Painter and decorator, Worrall, appeared in custody at North East Wales Magistrates' Court on Thursday and was jailed for five months after pleading guilty to two charges of assault against his former girlfriend Kaitlyn Bellis, also of Flint.

Magistrates said that he had been guilty of a sustained attack on Ms Bellis.

He attacked her on a street in Flint on 20 October while on bail for an earlier assault on 18 June, with a condition not to approach Ms Bellis, who had suffered facial injuries.

Gary Harvey, defending Worrall, said his client accepted his responsibility and was "very remorseful".

A five-year restraining order has been imposed and he is ordered not to approach Ms Bellis in any way and is not to go within 200m of her home.