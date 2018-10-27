The partner of a mother-of-three has appeared in court charged with murdering her in a hammer attack.

The body of 46-year-old Teresa Garner was found by police at their home in Holywell, Flintshire, on Wednesday.

John Barry Garner, 51, of Pen-y-Ffordd, appeared before Mold Magistrates on Saturday and was remanded in custody as the case was sent to crown court.

Post mortem tests revealed Ms Garner died of significant head injuries from severe blunt force trauma.

Forensic investigators have been examining the Garner family since the alarm was raised and Ms Garner's body was discovered in the bathroom.

A formal plea hearing will be held at Mold crown court on November 29 but a bail determination by a crown court judge is expected to take place early next week.

Mr Garner, dressed in a grey police issue jogging suit, only spoke to confirm his personal details during Saturday's seven minute hearing.

He told magistrates that he was not very well and had difficulty walking and limped into the dock.

Specialist officers from North Wales Police are supporting Ms Garner's family "at this extremely difficult time".