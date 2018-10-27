Image caption Floral tributes are being left after the crash on a back road between Denbigh and Trefnant on Friday evening

Three people have been killed after a two-car crash in Denbighshire on Friday evening.

A Vauxhall Corsa and Vauxhall Antara collided near Denbigh at about 19:30 BST, killing three people and seriously injuring three others.

North Wales Police has said the three grieving families are "being supported by specially trained officers".

Police shut the road between Denbigh and Trefnant for almost eight hours as they investigated the cause.

Three people remain in hospital with serious injuries while another person sustained minor injuries.

The incident happened on a back road between the Colomendy Industrial Estate in Denbigh and the junction with the B5428.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or "anyone who believes they have any dashcam footage of the incident itself or footage of the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident."

Supt Jane Banham of North Wales Police added: "I would like to thank those members of the public who assisted at the scene, and equally I would like to thank all emergency services staff who were faced with a difficult scene."