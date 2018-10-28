A40 in Carmarthenshire shut for seven hours after serious crash
- 28 October 2018
Police shut one of Wales' busiest roads for seven hours as they investigated a serious crash in Carmarthenshire.
The A40 between Carmarthen and St Clears was closed in both directions after a collision near Llanllwch on Saturday at about 20:50 BST.
Motorists faced long delays as Dyfed-Powys Police advised drivers to avoid the area, causing congestion on back roads between Carmarthen and St Clears.
It is not known if anyone was injured. The A40 reopened about 03:00 GMT.