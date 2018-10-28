Image caption Three people were killed when two cars collided near Denbigh on Friday

A community is "totally mortified and shocked" after two locals were killed in a triple-fatal crash in north Wales.

John Michael Jones, 18, and 17-year-old Leon Rice, from Ruthin in Denbighshire, died when the Vauxhall Corsa they were in hit a Vauxhall Antara on Friday.

Colin Hornsby, from Greater Manchester, was also killed while four others were hurt, three seriously, in the crash.

"Ruthin is a tight-knit community and we're all mortified," said Ruthin mayor Ian Lewney.

"All of our thoughts are with the families of the boys who died and everyone in the town will rally around to help them as much as we can.

Image caption Floral tributes are being left after the crash on a back road between Denbigh and Trefnant on Friday evening

"Ruthin is a small town where nearly everyone knows everyone. They were two young men starting their lives and this tragedy will hit the young people of our town hard."

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old male passenger in the Corsa were also seriously hurt in the crash and remains in hospital.

A 68-year-old female passenger in the Antara was also seriously injured while the 66-year-old male Antara driver is also in hospital with minor injuries.

Police shut the road between Denbigh and Trefnant for almost eight hours as they investigated the cause on Friday evening's crash.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Colin Hornsby, 17, from Droylsden, Greater Manchester, and two others died at the scene

Officers are appealing for witnesses, people who may have seen the vehicles leading up to the crash or those with dashcam footage to come forward.

Tributes were paid to Mr Hornsby, 17, from Droylsden in Greater Manchester, and his family said "our lives will never be the same again without him".

Friends of those killed in the crash - two of which were former pupils of Ysgol Brynhyfryd comprehensive in Ruthin - held a vigil on Saturday night in their memory.

"We're all grieving, it's such a sad time for the town but the family and the young people of Ruthin will be really feeling it," added Mr Lewney.