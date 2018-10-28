Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Singleton Hospital
- 28 October 2018
A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries following a crash in Swansea.
South Wales Police said the the man in his 50s came off a black Suzuki motorcycle on the junction of Sketty Lane and Mumbles Road at around 13:00 GMT on Sunday.
The rider, part of a group of other riders, was taken to Morriston Hospital.
Police said they wan to find the driver of a "black Jeep", believed to have been present at the time.