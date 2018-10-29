Image copyright Facebook/North Wales Truck Gathering Big Weekend Image caption Best friends John Michael Jones and Leon Rice both died in the crash

A "community is grieving" following a crash which left three dead and three others seriously hurt in Denbighshire.

Leon Rice, 17, and 18-year-old John Michael Jones, from Ruthin, died in Friday's crash along with Colin Hornsby, 17, from Greater Manchester.

Ruthin mayor Ian Lewney said: "Everyone is supporting each other through these tragic events."

He described Sunday's vigil involving a truck convoy through the town as a "fantastic tribute to the boys".

North Wales Truck Gathering said the ceremonial convoy was "out of respect for the young lads and their families".

Mr Lewney said it had been "an horrific couple of weeks for the town" following another fatality in which pedestrian Shane Lewis, 41, died when he was hit by a vehicle.

The family of Mr Jones, known to his friends as 'Bear', described him as the "most loving son, big brother to Joanne, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend".

Mr Jones was due to play rugby for Ruthin RFC on Sunday, but the game was postponed.

Supporters at the club's mini-rugby game against Mold held a minute's applause in tribute to the three deceased.

Tributes were paid to Mr Hornsby, from Droylsden, with his family saying "our lives will never be the same again without him".

Meanwhile the family of Leon Rice said they were "devastated".

Mr Rice, Mr Jones and Mr Hornsby were in a Vauxhall Corsa when it collided with a Vauxhall Antara.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old male passenger in the Corsa, named locally as Liam Bell and Will Royles, were also seriously hurt in the crash and remain in hospital.

A 68-year-old female passenger in the Antara was seriously injured and taken to hospital in Stoke. The 66-year-old male Antara driver also needed hospital treatment for minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses, people who may have seen the vehicles leading up to the crash at Graig Road near Denbigh at about 19:30 BST on Friday or those with dashcam footage to come forward.