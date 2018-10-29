Child, four, dies in two-car crash at Carmarthen
- 29 October 2018
A four-year-old child has died in a two-car crash in Carmarthenshire.
The collision happened on A40 west of Carmarthen on Saturday at about 19:50 BST, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
Officers shut the road for seven hours to investigate the crash involving a blue Nissan Micra and a black Skoda Fabia.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it sent crews to assist police who have appealed for witnesses.