A 20-year-old man from Cardiff has been charged with terrorism offences.

Zakaria Afey, from St Mellons, has been charged on suspicion of possessing material useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and dissemination of a terrorist publication.

He was charged following an operation by the counter-terror unit Wectu.

Mr Afey was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court, London, on Tuesday afternoon.