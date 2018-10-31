Woman who died from severe burns at chip shop named
- 31 October 2018
A woman who died after suffering severe burns at a chip shop in Carmarthenshire has been named.
Mavis Bran, 69, died on Monday at Morriston Hospital in Swansea - six days after sustaining her injuries at the premises in Hermon, about seven miles north of Carmarthen.
Police said it happened at about 13:30 BST on 23 October.
A 70-year-old man has been arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police and bailed while investigations continue.