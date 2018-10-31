Wales

Family pays tribute to Carmarthen A40 crash death girl

  • 31 October 2018
Darcy-May Elm Image copyright GoFundMe
Image caption Darcy-May Elm's family called her "an adorable, beautiful daughter and granddaughter"

A four-year-old girl who was killed in a two-car crash was "loveable and wonderful," her family have said.

Darcy-May Elm, from Swanage in Dorset, died in the crash on the A40, west of Carmarthen on Saturday.

Dyfed-Powys Police shut the road for seven hours to investigate the crash, which involved a blue Nissan Micra and a black Skoda Fabia.

In a statement, the family said: "We are totally heartbroken by the loss of our Darcy-May."

They added: "She was an adorable, beautiful daughter and granddaughter. Darcy-May was a cheeky, loveable and wonderful little girl, taken from us all far too soon.

"Darcy-May will be missed dearly by us all."

Police earlier issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Image copyright Sion Rhydian
Image caption Saturday's crash happened near Tenby Road Filling Station

