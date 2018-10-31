Image caption Fire crews responded at 08:50 GMT on Wednesday

A woman has died following a fire in north Wales, the fire service has said.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, died in hospital after she was rescued from a ground floor dormer bungalow in Towyn, Conwy.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at a property in Gors Road, off Kinmel Way, at about 08:50 GMT on Wednesday.

The fire service said two dogs had also died, and a joint investigation is underway with the police.

Four fire engines from Colwyn Bay, Rhyl and Abergele were called to the scene, where firefighters had to use breathing apparatus to enter the building.