A second man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a 54-year-old man in Pendine.

Wayne Tidy, 52, also known as Steve Baxter, has been charged with murdering Simon Clark, whose body was found at Grove Caravan Park on 28 September.

Mr Tidy also faces a second charge of possessing a bladed article.

Llanelli Magistrates' Court remanded him into custody on Wednesday to appear before Swansea Crown Court on Friday.

Four people have previously been charged in connection with Mr Clarke's death.

Jeffrey Stephen Ward, 40, has been charged with murder; while Kirston Macklin and Linda Mary Rowley, both 52, and Julie Louise Harris, 46, have been charged with assisting an offender.