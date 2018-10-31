Image caption Lesley Potter's body was found at the couple's home in Hill Street, Mumbles

A man accused of murdering his wife and trying to cover it up as suicide has told the court she was depressed in the lead up to her death.

Lesley Potter's body was found on a table at their home in Swansea, in April and Derek Potter said he had cut it down before paramedics arrived.

The 64-year-old told Swansea Crown Court his wife was buying codeine painkillers and he had raised concerns with his doctor that she was depressed.

Mr Potter, from Mumbles, denies murder.

Defence counsel Mark Wyeth QC asked Mr Potter whether his wife had been in constant pain from arthritis to which he replied that she had.

Mr Potter told the court his wife was buying codeine painkillers from a different pharmacy to which she usually shopped in case it queried how many she was taking.

Image caption Derek Potter is on trial at Swansea Crown Court accused of murdering his wife

He told the court that he had raised concerns with his doctor last November that Mrs Potter, 66, was in pain and "hoarding" as a result of depression.

Jurors have heard police did not initially treat Mrs Potter's death as suspicious, and her body was released to funeral directors.

Three weeks after her death and a week before her cremation, police decided to re-examine the incident.

The prosecution said this happened after he confessed to killing his wife because she was "doing his head in".

A post-mortem examination found Mrs Potter had a number of injuries including internal, bruising and "other marks" on her body, the court heard.

Mr Potter, of Hill Street, told police that on the day before she died, she had tripped over a footstool and fell on the floor.

When asked how he would describe how she died, he said she had taken her own life.

He told the court he did not have a fight or argue with hi wife on the day of her death.

The trial continues.