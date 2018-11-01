Image copyright Geograph / Mick Lobb Image caption One of the codes is located inside the grounds of St Mary's Church

Mobile phone codes have been placed around a Powys town so people can find out about its history on the spot.

The QR codes, which can be scanned by smartphones, will reveal connections between 14 Brecon landmarks and World War One.

People can also follow the HistoryPoints trail online.

Over the last two years, the Powys War Memorials Project has also installed trails around Llandrindod Wells and Talgarth.

Codes near Brecon's main war memorial, on the grounds of St Mary's Church, include details of local people killed in World War One.

Others featured in the trail include a member of the very first Wales rugby team who was killed in action in 1915; a pub landlord who waited almost two years to receive news that his son had died in the Battle of the Somme; and an air ace who chased a car containing German officers, firing his revolver instead of his plane's machine gun to make the fight fairer.

The project is run by Powys council with Heritage Lottery, Cadw and the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority funding.