Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was hit by the car outside the Mai Kong takeaway restaurant

An 87-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Flintshire.

The pedestrian was hit by a Vauxhall Astra outside the Mai Kong takeaway on Chester Road, Buckley, just after 17:30 GMT on Wednesday.

She was airlifted to a hospital in Stoke-on-Trent, but died on Thursday evening. Police said the woman's next of kin had been told.

North Wales Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash, or had dash cam footage, to contact them.