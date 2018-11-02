Image copyright GoFundMe Image caption Darcy-May Elm has been described as an "adorable, beautiful daughter and granddaughter"

The parents of a four-year-old girl who was killed in a two-car crash both remain in a critical condition, according to their family.

Darcy-May Elm, from Swanage in Dorset, died in the crash on the A40, west of Carmarthen, on Saturday.

Her parents, Daniel and Danielle, remain in hospital.

In a statement, their family said: "We would once again like to thank everyone for their ongoing love and support throughout this difficult time."

The crash involved a blue Nissan Micra and a black Skoda Fabia.

An online campaign to help with funeral costs has raised more than £17,000.