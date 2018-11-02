A musician suffered facial injuries after being attacked in Cardiff city centre following a Halloween gig.

Guitarist Tom Rothery, who had been supporting American performer BC Camplight at Clwb Ifor Bach, was found in the street on Thursday at 05:30 GMT.

The band tweeted that he was continuing with the tour despite being hurt.

South Wales Police has appealed for witnesses to what it described as an "altercation between two people" in the St John Street and Queen Street area.