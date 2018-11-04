Image copyright Google Image caption Police are appealing for anyone who might have seen the motorbike in the Caeglas Road area around 17:00 GMT on Saturday

A motorcyclist in his 50s is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash in a Cardiff suburb.

The man was badly hurt after falling from a mini Honda motorbike in Caeglas Road in Rumney at about 17:00 GMT on Saturday.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales for treatment and the road was closed for four hours as police investigated how he was injured.

South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to get in touch.