Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cardiff crash
- 4 November 2018
A motorcyclist in his 50s is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash in a Cardiff suburb.
The man was badly hurt after falling from a mini Honda motorbike in Caeglas Road in Rumney at about 17:00 GMT on Saturday.
He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales for treatment and the road was closed for four hours as police investigated how he was injured.
South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to get in touch.