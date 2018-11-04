Image caption The memorial for Gunner William Howells was the last to be installed

The last of 19 memorials created to commemorate each of the men from a village who died in World War One has been unveiled.

Carmarthen Art College students designed and created the 19 panels that include photographs and the history of each soldier from Llansteffan.

Over four years a service has been held 100 years to the day each soldier was killed.

On Sunday, Gunner William Howells who died on 4 November 1918 was remembered.

He died a week before the armistice was signed.

The panels, created in partnership with the British Legion and Llansteffan Memorial Hall, will remain on the walls of the hall as a lasting tribute to those killed.