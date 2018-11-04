Ynysddu Welfare: 'Non-existent' team's cup dream ends
A football team that was entered into the FAW Youth Cup despite not existing has gone out of the competition after losing 2-0 in its second ever match.
Ynysddu Welfare were mistakenly drawn against Britton Ferry in September despite not having a youth team, but won the game on penalties after putting out an appeal for players.
The U19 team lost 2-0 against Llanelli Town in the second round on Sunday.
The team had just four training sessions before its second match.
Speaking before the game, manager Ben Murphy, a travelling salesman for a plastic company, said just getting a team together was an achievement.
"I didn't think we'd ever do it," he said.
"As I said at the start just to put a side out there was an achievement in itself, but the story of then going to win. I think it was a bit of a fairytale."
The team won the right to play Llanelli Town, but despite going in goalless at half-time, the home side advanced to the third round.
Left-back Dan Thomas, who scored the winning penalty in the shootout after the 2-2 draw with Britton Ferry, said he hoped the team did not end with its cup run, adding: "We want to make this team go on as long as possible."