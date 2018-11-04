Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Moment of glory for 'non-existent' Ynysddu Welfare youth team

A football team that was entered into the FAW Youth Cup despite not existing has gone out of the competition after losing 2-0 in its second ever match.

Ynysddu Welfare were mistakenly drawn against Britton Ferry in September despite not having a youth team, but won the game on penalties after putting out an appeal for players.

The U19 team lost 2-0 against Llanelli Town in the second round on Sunday.

The team had just four training sessions before its second match.

Image caption Ynysddu Welfare U19s were playing just their second ever match

Speaking before the game, manager Ben Murphy, a travelling salesman for a plastic company, said just getting a team together was an achievement.

"I didn't think we'd ever do it," he said.

"As I said at the start just to put a side out there was an achievement in itself, but the story of then going to win. I think it was a bit of a fairytale."

The team won the right to play Llanelli Town, but despite going in goalless at half-time, the home side advanced to the third round.

Left-back Dan Thomas, who scored the winning penalty in the shootout after the 2-2 draw with Britton Ferry, said he hoped the team did not end with its cup run, adding: "We want to make this team go on as long as possible."