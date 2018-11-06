Image copyright Matthew Horwood / Getty Images Image caption Pontypridd has seen its town centre dwindle in recent years

Welsh towns could be overlooked because of the heavy focus on cities and regions, according to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

It has called for a new fund to support towns to develop their own strategies.

It also says trying to attract big department stores is a "weak strategy" given the current problems experienced by House of Fraser and Debenhams.

It comes as the Welsh Government launches a campaign to encourage the public to support the retail sector.

The FSB says the focus on city deals with financial backing for the regions around Cardiff and Swansea Bay risks ignoring small towns where 40% of the population lives.

Vacancy rates were 13% in town centres in Wales in 2017 compared with 11.1% in England and 11.9% in Scotland.

Ben Cottam, from the FSB, has written to the Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford highlighting the UK chancellor's Budget announcement of two initiatives to help high streets in England - a business rate relief element and the "Future of the High Streets Fund".

In the letter, Mr Cottam said: "Whilst we welcome the development of the city and growth deals, the proposals outlined within them do not address the needs of our regional towns."

He told BBC Wales: "There's a danger that by having a preoccupation with regional thinking and city deals that we overlook a great chance of the Welsh economy and our local communities.

"Big businesses, certainly the multiples, are part of this conversation but we have had too much 'copy and paste'.

"Every town centre wanted to look like the next town centre, every town centre wanted the same sort of anchor stores. That's a model that we've had for the 30 years but it's not a model that's going to continue to work.

"We've seen some of the big brands, like Debenhams, House of Fraser, Maplin really struggling in exactly the same way as many of smaller retailers so what we really want is businesses, both large and small, to collaborate, to own their space."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said last year it launched a £100m programme of "targeted regeneration investment" along with a £20m town centre loans fund to "bring underused, empty or derelict sites in town centres back to life".

And he added that government was considering how any extra funding as a result of the Budget can "best be used".

The report from the FSB coincides with a campaign by the Welsh Government and Welsh Retail Consortium to promote the sector and highlight employment opportunities.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said: "The stark reality is that if we don't celebrate the sector and ensure we make good use of it, we are in danger of losing crucial parts of it."

Treorchy on the up

Most towns have lost shops since 2013, but Treorchy is one of the areas which has seen an increase, according to Alison Chapman, owner of gift shop Wonder Stuff and secretary of Treorchy chamber of trade.

"I think the key is for shops to work together to create an experience for the shoppers," she said.

Nathan Howells, manager of the Play Yard, a children's soft toy play area, said customer engagement was key.

"I think we lost that with the growth of big chain stores and people now want it back," he said.

Shopper, Les Price, 80, from Ton Pentre, said: "They've got lots of smaller shops offering something different you haven't got in the supermarket.

"And it seems to be working because it is busy here. It offers a sense of community here and everyone seems to know each other."

Newport's mixed picture

The shop vacancy rate in Newport was 29.8% in 2017 - more than 10 per centage points higher than Cardiff, Swansea and Bangor - although it has improved slightly since 2015, according to the Local Data Company.

Charlotte Jones, 31, who runs children's and baby clothes shop Hetty's, she says shoppers enjoy going into store and high street trade is better than their online sales.

However she said parking costs were something that customers complain about.