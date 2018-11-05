Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Joseph Wright admitted 11 charges and was jailed for more than three years

A man has been jailed for accessing indecent images of babies described by a judge as "absolutely horrific".

Joseph Wright, 29, was caught after a National Crime Agency officer pretending to be a fictitious 13-year-old girl called Morgan spoke to him online.

He pleaded guilty to 11 charges at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Judge Timothy Petts sentenced Wright, of Red Wharf Bay, Anglesey, to three years and four months in prison.

The 11 charges included attempting to incite the fictitious girl to engage in sexual activity and look at indecent images.

He also admitted making and distributing indecent photographs of children, possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal and having 999 prohibited images and 403 films of children.

Prosecutor Myles Wilson said the National Crime Agency officer had created a false internet profile of a 13-year-old girl from Rhyl to which Wright had responded, inviting her to meet him at Bangor.

Image copyright Google Image caption Joseph Wright was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court

Sentencing Wright, Judge Petts said: "You have played your part in the perpetuation of abuse of children.

"You are part of the market that keeps it going and played your part in distributing some of the images."

Peter Barnett, defending, said although some images were of the worst kind there had been no actual contact with a child.

He said Wright had no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Wright was also ordered to obey a sexual harm prevention order and sign the sex offenders register, both for life.