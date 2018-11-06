Image copyright Ameco Image caption An impression of the proposed hotel and flats, said to be "integral" to the restoration of the pier

A £35m development of Mumbles Pier is being considered by Swansea Council, despite the Welsh Government saying the authority cannot grant permission.

Restoration work has already been given the go-ahead, but plans for a hotel, flats and shops have been put on hold.

Some residents claim they will spoil the view, but pier owners say they are integral to the attraction's future.

Councillors have been told they can refuse the plan, but ministers may step in to take the decision on permission.

Members of the Mumbles Action Group fear flats would spoil a "wonderful view" at the 120-year-old pier and claimed attractions such as a lido would be better for visitors.

Campaigners also said the proposed development would be on protected land due to a boundary mix-up by the council, but BBC Wales understands the council has dismissed these claims.

Image caption Restoration work on Mumbles Pier has already been given the go-ahead

Correspondence to the council's head of planning said a letter from the Welsh Government "prevents your council only from granting permission", but "does not prevent it from refusing planning permission".

A spokesman for Swansea Council said the Welsh Government had confirmed it had "no objection" to the planning committee considering the application, which officers had recommended for approval at Tuesday's meeting.

But he added: "If members resolve to grant planning permission, the grant of planning permission cannot be issued until Welsh Government ministers have decided whether or not they wish to call in the application.

"Should the Welsh ministers call in the application for their own determination, it will be the Welsh Government which issues the decision."