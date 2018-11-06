Image copyright Getty Images

Voluntary and community groups in Powys could be set for a cash boost if the council backs the idea of a lottery.

A report by officers suggests selling tickets online for £1 which could win up to £25,000.

It is predicted the scheme could raise between £30,000 and £60,000 a year for good causes, based on local authority lotteries elsewhere.

Council leader Rosemarie Harris said the idea could save the council cash by reducing the need for community grants.

In the report, she hailed "the potential to raise additional funds for the third sector", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The proposed scheme for Powys would give 60% of ticket sales to good causes, compared to 28% in the National Lottery, the report added.

A company which runs a lottery for Aylesbury Vale District Council in England is proposed as a suitable agent for such a scheme in Powys.

According to the report, it would be the first local authority lottery in Wales, although a not-for-profit organisation has run a local lottery in Pembrokeshire to support local businesses since 1993.

The council's cabinet, which is made up of independent and Conservative members, is expected to consider the idea later in November.