Image copyright Rebecca Lou Photography Image caption Melin Llynnon, built in 1775, is the last of the 30 working windmills Anglesey once had

Wales' last working windmill is seeking a new operator to keep the popular tourist attraction open.

Anglesey council is trying to offload the running of the 18th Century Melin Llynnon in a bid to cut costs.

Sitting tenants are running the mill's shop and cafe - the only such amenities in the village of Llanddeusant.

The council approved a one-off payment of £40,000 to keep the attraction open for 2018, although its long-term future remains uncertain.

The windmill, built in 1775 near Bodedern, was restored during the early 1980s by the then Ynys Mon Borough Council, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

While there were once more than 30 working windmills on Anglesey, all had fallen into disrepair by the early 20th Century.

Image copyright Rebecca Lou Photography Image caption The mill produces flour which is sold in its shop

Melin Llynnon was specifically earmarked for restoration as it retained much of its original machinery.

It produces stoneground wholemeal flour, which is sold in the shop on site.

Anglesey council is asking for a guide rent of £21,000 a year for people wanting to take the mill over, on the condition that it remains open to the public as a tourist attraction.

In 2007 the site was expanded with the addition of a replicated prehistoric village including two Iron Age-style roundhouses with replica tools and implements.