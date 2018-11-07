Image copyright Sergione Infuso - Corbis/Getty Images Image caption Gwenno Saunders is the daughter of a Cardiff-based Cornish poet

Manic Street Preachers, Gruff Rhys and Gwenno are among the artists competing for this year's Welsh Music Prize.

Other nominees include Boy Azooga, Mellt and Catrin Finch with Seckou Keita.

The prize is awarded for music made in Wales or by Welsh people around the world.

Last year the gong was won by the Gentle Good, who will perform at the ceremony at The Exchange in Cardiff on Wednesday night.

Other past winners include Gwenno, Gruff Rhys and Georgia Ruth.

Who are the nominees?

Image copyright Welsh Music Prize Image caption The album covers for the 12 nominated artists

Alex Dingley - Beat the Babble

Dingley travelled from the west of Wales to the west coast of the United States to record his third album, with contributions from the likes of Cate Le Bon.

Astroid Boys - Broke

The Cardiff group mix grime and hardcore rock.

Image copyright Stella Gelardi Malfilatre Image caption Boy Azooga's name comes from the 1994 film The Little Rascals

Boy Azooga - 1,2, Kung Fu

Hotly-tipped Cardiff-based indie-pop band, who have had exposure on the likes of Later with Jools Holland.

Bryde - Like an Island͛

A solo project from Pembrokeshire's Sarah Howells, already known to Welsh music fans as part of 2015 prize nominees Paper Aeroplanes.

Eugene Capper and Rhodri Brooks - Pontvane

A debut album following a collaboration recorded over two years, with Americana and alt-country influences.

Image copyright Judith Burrows/Getty Images Image caption Finch and Keita have recorded two collaborative albums

Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita - Soar

The Welsh harpist and Senegalese kora player have beautifully combined two musical traditions.

Gwenno - Le Kov

A past winner, her latest album of electronica and dance-pop features songs in Cornish, and has led to an increase in interest in the language.

Image copyright Burak Cingi/Getty Images Image caption Gruff Rhys's fifth solo album was recorded with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales

Gruff Rhys - Babelsberg

The Super Furry Animals's frontman's solo projects are always diverse and intriguing. This was recorded with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and he retains a dark, wry view of the world around him.

Image copyright Robin Little/Getty Images Image caption James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers

Manic Street Preachers - Resistance Is Futile

The 13th release by Wales' most successful band did not prove unlucky and was hailed as their best in years by some critics.

Mellt - Mae'n Hawdd Pan Ti'n Ifanc

Debut album from the Aberystwyth trio who met in school and were featured on BBC Horizons. Already voted Welsh Language Album of the Year at the National Eisteddfod 2018.

Seazoo - Trunks

Self-recorded in Wrexham, yet another debut album on the list from the psych-pop five piece, who have been getting airplay on BBC Radio 6 and BBC Radio 1.

Toby Hay - The Longest Day

A second nomination for 12-string guitarist Hay, which builds on his atmospheric first release, The Gathering.

Image copyright Iolo Penri Image caption Meic Stevens will also perform at the ceremony

A new prize recognising the considerable achievement of a Welsh artist has been introduced this year.

The inaugural Welsh music inspiration award will be given to the singer and guitarist Meic Stevens.

Sometimes dubbed the "Welsh Bob Dylan", the 76-year-old singer from Solfach in Pembrokeshire has had a prolific career performing in Welsh and English.

The first of his 27 albums, Outlander, was released by Warner Brothers in the 1960s.

Organisers said Stevens was "a pioneer of contemporary Welsh music, and instrumental in developing the art of studio recording in Wales".