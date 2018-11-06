Image caption Lesley Potter's body was found at her home in Hill Street, Mumbles

A man who killed his wife and then tried to make it look like a suicide has been found guilty of murder.

Derek Potter, 64, killed his wife Lesley, 66, at their home in Swansea on 7 April, then tried to make it appear as though she had hanged herself.

The trial heard he confessed to a co-worker, saying "she was doing my head in so I had to strangle her".

Potter, of Mumbles, denied murder but was found guilty by a jury at Swansea Crown Court.

PC Stuart Sandy, from South Wales Police, went to the house shortly after her body was found hanging naked in the workshop.

Potter claimed the grazes on his wife's legs were caused by her tripping over a footstool and falling on the floor.

Image caption Derek Potter admitted killing his wife to colleague Natalia Mikhailoea-Kisselevskaia

Emergency services failed to find a suicide note after Mrs Potter's death and police did not initially treat it as suspicious.

But after he confessed to the killing to colleague Natalia Mikhailoea-Kisselevskaia, police began a fresh investigation just one week before his wife was due to be cremated.

A post-mortem examination found Mrs Potter had a number of injuries including internal bruising and "other marks" on her body.

When asked how she died, Potter said she had taken her own life.

He will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday.