Image caption Four crews were needed to tackle the blaze on 31 October

A house fire that claimed the lives of a woman and two dogs was likely caused by a discarded cigarette, an investigation has found.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, died in hospital after she was rescued from a bungalow in Towyn, Conwy.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has warned of the dangers of discarded cigarettes.

Fire investigator Bob Mason said the fire "clearly highlights the dangers of not extinguishing cigarettes properly."

By the time fire crews arrived at the bungalow in Gors Road on 31 October, the property was already well alight.

Mr Mason added: "It is vital to make sure all smoking materials are put out safely, especially before bed time.

"If you have elderly relatives or friends who are smokers, make them aware of the possible dangers - by following the steps they can help cut the risk of a smoking-related fire in the home."