Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on the touchscreen device installed near Aberystwyth station

Explicit cartoon images were displayed publicly on a large advertising touchscreen near Aberystwyth rail station after a "fault" allowed someone to use the screen to go online.

The screen's owner, Shaun Jones, said it was "horrendous timing" as the cause of the fault allowing web searches had been due to be removed.

He said he removed the images remotely within a few minutes of them appearing.

It happened on one of three screens promoting businesses and travel advice.

The Cambrian News said the images were in the style of animated Japanese erotica.

Mr Jones said a local police and community support officer had alerted him to the incident on Sunday.

Dyfed-Powys Police has been asked to comment.

"We take pride in these screens. It was an act of vandalism," said Mr Jones.

He said the problem with a faulty player generated an onscreen keyboard people could use to get online and conduct web searches.

He said that fixes had already been applied to the two other touchscreens in the town.