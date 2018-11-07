Image caption A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop

A taxi driver has been seriously injured in a two-car crash in Colwyn Bay.

It happened at the junction of Oak Drive and Kings Road at 23:42 GMT on Wednesday.

The taxi driver, whose black Citroen collided with a black Hyundai, was taken to hospital. North Wales Police said the driver of the Hyundai left the scene.

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the crash.

She was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to report and providing a positive breath test.

She remains in police custody.