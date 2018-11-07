Taxi driver seriously hurt in Colwyn Bay crash
A taxi driver has been seriously injured in a two-car crash in Colwyn Bay.
It happened at the junction of Oak Drive and Kings Road at 23:42 GMT on Wednesday.
The taxi driver, whose black Citroen collided with a black Hyundai, was taken to hospital. North Wales Police said the driver of the Hyundai left the scene.
A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the crash.
She was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to report and providing a positive breath test.
She remains in police custody.