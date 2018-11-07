Boy Azooga win Welsh Music Prize

Image copyright Stella Gelardi Malfilatre Image caption Boy Azooga's name comes from the 1994 film The Little Rascals

Boy Azooga have won the Welsh Music Prize for their album '1,2, Kung Fu'.

They beat out competition from fellow nominees Manic Street Preachers, Gruff Rhys and Gwenno.

Hotly-tipped Boy Azooga are a Cardiff-based indie-pop band, who have had exposure on the likes of Later with Jools Holland.

The prize is awarded for music made in Wales or by Welsh people around the world.

Accepting the award, the band frontman and its driving force Davey Newington said: "This is a proper honour to be recognised, with just all the other amazing people nominated.

"Just to be part of Welsh music at the moment is exciting."

Image caption Meic Stevens performed on the night - and picked-up the inaugural Inspiration Award

The inaugural Welsh music inspiration award was also made to the singer-songwriter Meic Stevens at the ceremony at Cardiff's Coal Exchange.

The 76-year-old from Solfach in Pembrokeshire has had a prolific career performing in Welsh and English.

Welsh Music Prize nominee Gwenno's critically-acclaimed debut album Y Dydd Olaf won the prize in 2015, with Gruff Rhys claiming the award in 2011. But despite their rightful place in Welsh rock history - the prize eluded nominees Manic Street Preachers for their latest album: Resistance Is Futile

Mellt, who were also nominated for the award, won this year's Welsh language album of the year at the National Eisteddfod.

Another competitor was harpist Catrin Finch, who revealed this year she had breast cancer, but was determined to tour with Seckou Keita while having treatment.