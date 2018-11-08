Image copyright Google Image caption Helen Evans had taught at Llanishen Fach Primary School in Cardiff for 22 years

A teacher who grabbed the testicles of a colleague at a school disco has been banned from the profession for two years.

Helen Evans had 17 allegations of misconduct found proven by the Education Workforce Council (EWC).

The teacher at Llanishen Fach Primary School in Cardiff was described as a bully by colleagues.

ECW panel chairman Steve Powell said there was no evidence of any regret or remorse and she has not apologised.

The hearing was told Ms Evans ripped open the man's shirt and grabbed his groin at a school disco following a parent and teacher evening in May 2013.

He did not immediately report it, but Ms Evans was suspended in April 2015 after the issue was raised and reported to police.

Her arrest and the subsequent police investigation delayed an internal inquiry before Cardiff council referred the matter to the EWC in May 2016.

Mr Powell said although the incident was not sexually motivated it could be described as a "sexual assault."

The colleague subsequently left the school and the teaching profession.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Helen Evens brought an unspecified breed of snake into the classroom of a teacher who was terrified of them

Ms Evans also brought an unspecified snake into school without carrying out a risk assessment and into the class of a teacher with a "widely known" phobia of the animal.

The list of cases found proven also included calling two colleagues as "dumb and dumber" when they walked into a meeting room.

She also failed to properly mark and document pupils' work, included phrases such as "wicked babes" on school reports and bullied co-workers.

However, an allegation of dishonesty against her was found not proven, with the panel saying her behaviour was part of "a wider pattern of insubordination".