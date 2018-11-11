Image caption The Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and Merchant Navy and Fishing Fleets marched to the Welsh National War Memorial at Cathays Park last year

Remembrance Sunday remains "as relevant and poignant as ever" 100 years after the end of World War One, the first minister has said.

Carwyn Jones will join Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex, at Llandaff Cathedral, Cardiff.

Armistice Day events begin at 06:00 GMT, when pipers at cathedrals in cities including Swansea and St Davids play an end of battle lament.

This year it marks 100 years since WW1 ended in 1918.

For the centenary, about 100 beacons of light will also be lit across Wales.

These will be from Chepstow, Monmouthshire to St Davids, Pembrokeshire and Anglesey to Wrexham, with 1,000 throughout the UK, symbolising an end to the darkness of war and a return to the light of peace.

Between 1914 and 1918, about 237,000 men and boys from Wales - 20% of the male population - served in WW1 with 38,000 losing their lives.

The Royal British Legion's manager for Wales Antony Metcalfe said: "It is important we never forget the contribution and sacrifices of our past heroes but we must also look forward with hope for our Armed Forces community of today."

From 06:00, a Pages of the Sea project will see a portrait of poet and war hero Hedd Wyn created in the sand at Colwyn Bay, Conwy.

But as the tide starts to rise at 10:30 it will begin washing away, at which point organisers hope people will take a moment to say a collective goodbye.

It will be one of a number of portraits of WW1 figures created on beaches across the UK, in a project led by film director Danny Boyle.

Other WW1 figures will be created on the sands at Swansea Bay and Broad Haven, in Pembrokeshire.

"This will be a unique moment to say goodbye and thank you, together, to the millions of men and women who left their shores during the war, many never to return," Boyle said.

About 100 town criers in the UK and other countries will also join together in an International Cry for Peace around the World.

These will be in Montgomery and Llandrindod Wells, Powys and Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan.

The first minister will also join a service at the Welsh National War Memorial in Cathays Park, Cardiff.

"(It) gives us an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices service men and women have made to ensure our freedom today," he said.

As well as the soldiers lost, the 480,000 horses that died will be remembered with the showing of a special video and minute's silence at Ffos Las Racecourse, Carmarthenshire.