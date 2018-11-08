Image caption A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop

A woman arrested following a two-car crash which left a taxi driver injured has been released under investigation.

The crash happened at the junction of Oak Drive and Kings Road in Colwyn Bay at about 23:40 GMT on Wednesday.

The taxi driver has been discharged from hospital.

North Wales Police said a woman, 25, has been released after being held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, and provide a positive breath test.