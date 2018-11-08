Wales

Three men deny murdering David Gaut in New Tredegar

Police officers have put a cordon around the house
Image caption David Gaut's body was found by police in New Tredegar in August

Three men will go on trial next year after they denied murdering a man in Caerphilly county.

David Gaut's body was found at a flat in Long Row, New Tredegar, on 4 August.

David Osbourne, 51, Darren Evesham, 47, and Ieuan Hartley, 23, appeared in front of Judge Eleri Rees at Cardiff Crown Court.

They each pleaded not guilty to murdering 54-year-old Mr Gaut between 1 August and 4 August. A trial was set for 16 January.

Mr Evesham and Mr Hartley also denied perverting the course of justice while Mr Osbourne pleaded guilty to the same charge on a limited basis.

The three men, all from New Tredegar, were remanded in custody.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

