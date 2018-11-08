Image copyright Google Image caption The Boar's Head dates back to the early 1600s but has been closed since 2002

Demolition of a 400-year-old Flintshire pub to make way for housing has been put on hold after the proposed three-storey block was branded an "eyesore".

The Boar's Head at Ewloe has faced an uncertain future since closing in 2002.

Craig Sparrow of Pennaf Housing said his firm was meeting a need for affordable housing for over-55s.

Flintshire councillors agreed to defer a decision while they considered complaints about the block's appearance and impact on road safety and parking.

The proposals include a three-storey block of social housing flats and three new houses, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright Anwl Construction Image caption The new development was branded by opponents as an "eyesore"

Dave Mackie, who represents Ewloe on Flintshire council, told the planning committee on Wednesday the new building would "stand out in this area and be an eyesore".

"It will be too close to the kerb, which will add to the overbearing effect on people who have to walk past it," he said.

"This is a congested traffic area and this development will make this worse."

Joyce Angel, who sits on Hawarden Community Council, claimed the proposed block looked "alien" and posed a danger to pedestrians, especially parents with children on their way to school.

Former Saltney Mayor Klaus Armstrong-Braun has made attempts to have the pub listed, pointing to its history as a stopping place for horse-drawn travel between the Irish Sea port of Holyhead and London.

Defending the proposals, Mr Sparrow said: "We've ensured there is no impact on residents and there is an identified need for this type of housing in the area for over 55s and families on the same site."

He claimed there was an "urgency" about the project to ensure that grant aid could be obtained.