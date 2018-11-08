Image copyright Josh Phillips Image caption Fire services were seen in Solva

Several roads across Pembrokeshire are flooded amid weather warnings more heavy rain could be on the way.

In the county, Merlins Brook in Haverfordwest and Solva have flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected - in place.

A further 10 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, are in place across Wales.

Pembrokeshire County Council said "a number of roads" were flooded and were being dealt with on a "priority basis".

It added crews trying to attend flooded roads were being hampered by the conditions.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Wales on Friday

Heavy rain

There are flood alerts in Lower Towy, in north and west Pembrokeshire, the River Gwendraeth in south Pembrokeshire and Western Cleddau.

Also affected by alerts are Lower Teifi, the rivers Taf and Cynin, the Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire coasts and the Tidal Area in Crofty.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Wales on Friday.

The warning for heavy rain and wind is in place from 13:00 GMT until midnight.

Up to 50mm of rain could fall on higher ground, with wind speeds of up to 60mph along the coast.

Yellow is the lowest of three categories of Met Office warnings, which also include amber and red.

The Met Office said the warning meant some homes could flood and there could be delays in travelling.