Image caption The men's bodies were found on Llanddwyn beach by a passer by

Two men roped themselves together before jumping from an Anglesey bridge, an inquest has been told.

The bodies of Richard Adam Hollis, 37, and Nathan Jordan Orritt, 18, from the north west of England, were found on Llanddwyn beach on 9 February.

It is thought they jumped from the Menai Suspension Bridge four days earlier, the inquest at Caernarfon in Gwynedd heard.

Coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones recorded conclusions of suicide.

He said the pair, of no fixed abode, had tied themselves together "quite deliberately".

A foot which was found at Y Felinheli two days before the men's bodies were discovered belonged to Mr Hollis, he added.

The inquest was told Mr Hollis, who was born in Warrington, and Mr Orritt, born in Blackpool, visited Conwy town library on 2 February to search for job vacancies and a place to live.

Three days later their phones showed they travelled to the Menai Bridge area and a 999 call was made from Mr Orritt's phone, but no sound was made for 52 seconds and the operator hung up.

The cause of death for both men was drowning.

Mr Pritchard Jones said the pair could only have climbed over the barriers and jumped from the bridge "with the intention of taking their own life".