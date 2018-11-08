Man dies after being hit by falling tree in Gwynedd
- 8 November 2018
A man has died after being hit by a falling tree in Gwynedd.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Glyn Artro, Llanbedr, at around 15:15 GMT on Thursday afternoon.
An air ambulance and two road ambulances from the Welsh Ambulance Service were sent, along with a fire crew from Harlech and a first responder.
However, the man was declared dead at the scene.