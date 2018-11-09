Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The council could increase council tax and charges for burials and cremations

Cardiff council has outlined a raft of cuts to public services as it seeks to save more than £35m next year.

About 65% of its current budget is spent on schools and social services.

Both areas are under increasing pressure as the city's population grows, the council says.

It says it needs to find £36.8m to maintain frontline services at current levels, but received just £1.6m in extra funding for next year from the Welsh Government.

The council already aims to make savings of £19.4m in 2019/20 and has put forward further suggestions to bridge the rest of the budget gap, which amounts to another £15.8m.

They include increasing council tax, with a suggested 4.3% rise, and capping schools' budget growth.

Councillors are also asking residents to consider suggestions for savings and as ideas to generate new income.

They include:

Securing a theatre tenant for the New Theatre

Increasing charges for burials and cremations

Transferring parks assets, like changing rooms, to sports groups

Increasing fines for littering in the city from £80 to £100

Looking at ways of reducing subsidies to major events in Cardiff

Increasing automation of customer inquiries, saving £300,000

Cardiff Councillor Chris Weaver said the council wants residents' help in prioritising the services which matter to them.

"I understand why people ask why we need to raise council tax, but without a rise we would have no choice but to cut services like parks, libraries or waste collections even further," he said.

"Balancing our ambitions for the city and the need to continue to cut budgets is a difficult act."

A consultation will run for six weeks from November 16 and residents can have their say online or pick up a hard copy at libraries and council buildings.