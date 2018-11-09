Image copyright Steve Fareham / Geograph Image caption The two men pulled the woman out of the sea at Colwyn Bay

Two men who pulled a 35-year-old "suicidal" woman out of the sea have been given awards.

A police inspector from Worcester had been watching a sailing race in Colwyn Bay, Conwy county, when he noticed the woman sitting in the sea fully dressed.

He called for the help of Stephen Moncur-Griffiths, but the woman walked further into the sea and lay down.

The pair were awarded Royal Humane Society Certificates of Commendation for pulling her to safety.

Initially, the woman stood up and tried to run further into the sea while shouting she was a "bad person" who "needed to be punished" and that she wished to be allowed to die.

But a wave hit her and the officer, who cannot be named, and Mr Moncur-Griffiths, from Colwyn Bay, managed to grab her and haul her to safety, restraining her to stop her from re-entering the sea until the emergency services arrived.

The two rescuers also received personal praise from Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society.

He said: "This woman was intent on suicide and if it had not been for the action of these two men who ended up in water which was up to their thighs she would almost certainly have succeeded.

"Thankfully they were on the spot and managed to prevent her from drowning herself. They undoubtedly saved her life and richly deserve the awards they are to receive."