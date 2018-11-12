Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Half of those eligible for the vaccination missed out last year

People with long-term health conditions have been warned to protect themselves from flu this year.

In 2017, about half of those eligible for a free NHS flu vaccination in Wales missed out, and Public Health Wales has warned some health conditions put people at more risk.

They include diabetes, heart, liver and kidney disease.

Flu is spread via droplets, which are sprayed into the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Direct contact with contaminated hands or surfaces can also spread infection.

Chief Nursing Officer for Wales, Jean White, said: "There is protection available, and an annual flu vaccine is the best way to prevent yourself from catching flu, which can make your condition worse or can lead to other dangerous complications.

"Please don't take any risks - make sure you get your vaccine this year."