Image copyright Family photo Image caption Private Aneurin Owen Roberts was 22 years old when he was killed on 11 November 1918

A man is trying to track down the missing memorial to a Welsh solider he believes to be one of the unluckiest victims of World War One.

Pte Aneurin Owen Roberts, from Conwy county, was killed at the age of 22 on 11 November 1918, just hours before the Armistice was declared.

Elfryn Jones, of Prestatyn, said Pte Roberts' memorial plaque was missing from a former chapel.

Mr Jones believes Pte Roberts was killed by friendly fire.

The retired mental health worker from Denbighshire remembers hearing the story of Pte Roberts when he was a young boy and wanted to find out more.

Image copyright Elfryn Jones Image caption Elfryn Jones, pictured at the grave of Private Aneurin Roberts in Busigny, northern France

Pte Roberts was the son of John and Kate Roberts from Glasfryn, near Cerrigydrudion, and lived for many years with his uncle and aunt at Rhiw, near Bylchau in Conwy county.

He was a farm worker before enlisting with the Royal Welch Fusiliers.

A memorial plaque once stood in the grounds of the local chapel in Rhiw.

But the chapel closed several years ago and has since been converted into a private house, and Mr Jones said he has been unable to find the memorial.

He added: "I have made enquiries in the area but no-one seems to know what became of it. I would love to track it down."