Image copyright Google Image caption The death happened close to Penarth Pier

A man found unconscious on a beach has died, prompting a police investigation.

Emergency services were called to Penarth, in the Vale of Glamorgan, at about 15:30 GMT on Saturday after the man who was found near the pier.

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been established and he is yet to be formally identified, police officers said.

South Wales Police said he died at the scene and asked for anyone with information to contact them.