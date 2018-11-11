Armistice Day in pictures: Wales remembers World One War

  • 11 November 2018

Pictures from the events to mark Armistice Day.

  • Carwyn Jones holding wreath at a service at the Welsh National War Memorial Welsh Government

    First Minister Carwyn Jones, who laid a wreath at the Welsh National War Memorial in Cardiff, said Remembrance Sunday remains "as relevant and poignant as ever".

  • Servicemen and women in Cathays Park for Armistice Day BBC

    Hundreds gather alongside servicemen and women to pay their Armistice Day respects in Cathays Park, Cardiff.

  • Piper playing in Cowbridge BBC

    The day's events started at 06:00 GMT with pipers playing the Scottish lament "Battle's O'er" around Britain, including Cowbridge.

  • The Senedd in Cardiff Bay with a remembrance poppy Wales News Service

    The Senedd in Cardiff Bay was lit up ahead of commemorations to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.

  • Service at Llandudno promenade BBC

    Crowds paid their respects at Llandudno on Sunday as people around Wales took part in Armistice Day services.

  • Crowds outside cenotaph BBC

    Crowds gathered to pay their respects at the cenotaph at Whitchurch in Cardiff.

  • A sand portrait of poet and war hero Hedd Wyn PagesOfTheSea

    A portrait of poet and war hero Hedd Wyn was created in the sand at Colwyn Bay, Conwy, as part of a wider project to remember people who left UK shores for war.

  • Crowds and musicians in Llandrindod Wells, Powys. BBC

    Crowds in Llandrindod Wells, Powys.

  • Procession of people BBC

    A parade was held between Hope and Caergrwle, near Wrexham, before a service was held.

  • A weeping wall of poppies at Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan BBC

    A weeping wall of poppies was created at Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan.

