Armistice Day in pictures: Wales remembers World One War
Pictures from the events to mark Armistice Day.
-
Welsh Government
First Minister Carwyn Jones, who laid a wreath at the Welsh National War Memorial in Cardiff, said Remembrance Sunday remains "as relevant and poignant as ever".
-
BBC
Hundreds gather alongside servicemen and women to pay their Armistice Day respects in Cathays Park, Cardiff.
-
BBC
The day's events started at 06:00 GMT with pipers playing the Scottish lament "Battle's O'er" around Britain, including Cowbridge.
-
Wales News Service
The Senedd in Cardiff Bay was lit up ahead of commemorations to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.
-
BBC
Crowds paid their respects at Llandudno on Sunday as people around Wales took part in Armistice Day services.
-
BBC
Crowds gathered to pay their respects at the cenotaph at Whitchurch in Cardiff.
-
PagesOfTheSea
A portrait of poet and war hero Hedd Wyn was created in the sand at Colwyn Bay, Conwy, as part of a wider project to remember people who left UK shores for war.
-
BBC
Crowds in Llandrindod Wells, Powys.
-
BBC
A parade was held between Hope and Caergrwle, near Wrexham, before a service was held.
-
BBC
A weeping wall of poppies was created at Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan.
