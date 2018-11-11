M4 crash: Motorway closed near Sarn and woman trapped in car
A woman has been trapped in her car after crashing into the central reservation, which has closed part of the M4.
The Welsh Ambulance Service was called to reports the car aquaplaned before crashing between junction 35 for Pencoed and junction 36 for Sarn in Bridgend county at about 07:40 GMT.
That part of the M4 is expected to be closed until Sunday afternoon.
Three crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.
South Wales Police has advised motorists to avoid the area.