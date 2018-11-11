Wales

Four men arrested after woman assaulted in Lampeter

  • 11 November 2018

Four men have been arrested after a woman was assaulted in Lampeter.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the attack happened in the Bridge Street area at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The force said the men were Polish and appealed to members of the Polish community to assist them with their inquiries.

