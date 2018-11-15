Image caption A car being impounded by the DVLA in Cardiff during a crackdown on untaxed cars in 2017

Up to 1,000 illegally parked or untaxed vehicles could be clamped and removed in Cardiff next year under new powers.

The council can already act against illegal parking, and could take on DVLA powers to tackle abandoned vehicles.

A report by officers has said that of 1,000 abandoned cars reported in 2017, only 28 were removed.

Cardiff council's head of operations Matt Wakelam said a crackdown could raise money for the city, but officers did not want to look "overzealous".

More than 8,500 untaxed vehicles were spotted during a recent one-day street audit of the city, a report to the environmental scrutiny committee said last week.

The council was currently owed nearly £400,000 from more than 9,000 outstanding fines against persistent offenders, some of whom could not be traced.

As well as seeking new powers, the report noted the council did not currently use its existing power to clamp and remove illegally parked vehicles, and recommended a rethink.

'Sticking two fingers up'

Senior officers warned of negative publicity over a clampdown, but said councils which took on the new powers were seeing fewer abandoned vehicles and lower tax evasion.

"We don't want to look overzealous in enforcing this policy. We want to improve the city," Mr Wakelam told the committee.

Councillor Jacqueline Parry said: "There seems to be a mish-mash out there.

"We don't seem to know what's happening with these cars. These drivers seem to be sticking two fingers up at us."

If the measures are approved by Cardiff's cabinet on Thursday, the council will look to clamp around 20 vehicles a week.

The initiative could begin in January, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.